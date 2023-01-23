Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2379 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2379 dollars per British pound (0.8078 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Off 16.77% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 9.08% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 15.82% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 8.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.32% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
