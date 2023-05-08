British pound/dollar: 1.2618 dollars per British pound (0.7925 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 15.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 1.2653 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up 18.06% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 4.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1744ET