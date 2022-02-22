Log in
Sterling Lost 0.12% to $1.3586 -- Data Talk

02/22/2022 | 05:31pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3586 dollars per British pound (0.7361 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.41% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.89% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 3.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.03% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.43% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.54% 0.53101 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.35865 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.576562 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7826 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.21% 0.8336 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.1327 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.05% 0.009865 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.013401 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.6732 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.05% 0.735998 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
HOT NEWS