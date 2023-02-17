Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2043 dollars per British pound (0.8304 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 19.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.47% from its 52-week high of 1.3603 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.45% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.36% 0.5709 Delayed Quote.1.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.55% 1.20395 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.57% 0.616401 Delayed Quote.1.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7416 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.88827 Delayed Quote.0.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.0694 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.51% 0.010041 Delayed Quote.0.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6244 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.55% 0.830599 Delayed Quote.0.49%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pDiscover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pCIBC to pay $770 mln to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.29% to $24592.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pU.S. environment agency affirms legal limits to mercury from power plants
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS