Sterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2043 dollars per British pound (0.8304 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 19.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.47% from its 52-week high of 1.3603 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.45% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1739ET