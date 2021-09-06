Sterling Lost 0.14% to $1.3838 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3838 dollars per British pound (0.7226 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 6.97% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.74% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 5.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1752ET