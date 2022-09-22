Sterling Lost 0.15% to $1.1254 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1254 dollars per British pound (0.8886 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.58% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 24.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 18.60% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 17.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.81% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

