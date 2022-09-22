Sterling Lost 0.15% to $1.1254 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1254 dollars per British pound (0.8886 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.58% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 24.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Off 18.60% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Down 17.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.16% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.81% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-22-22 1736ET