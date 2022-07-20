Sterling Lost 0.15% to $1.1978 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1978 dollars per British pound (0.8349 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 19.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.20% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.29% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1734ET