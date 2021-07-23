Sterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3748 dollars per British pound (0.7274 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 1.12% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 7.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 3.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.03% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
--Rose 7.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.60% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.61% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-23-21 1733ET