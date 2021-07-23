Log in
Sterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3748 dollars per British pound (0.7274 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 1.12% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 7.57% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.03% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1733ET

