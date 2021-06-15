Sterling Lost 0.16% to $1.4086 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.4086 dollars per British pound (0.7099 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 5.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Off 0.89% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 14.53% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 12.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1734ET