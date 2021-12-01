Sterling Lost 0.17% to $1.3278 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3278 dollars per British pound (0.7531 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Off 6.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.39% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 0.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.83% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-21 1735ET