Sterling Lost 0.17% to $1.3594 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3594 dollars per British pound (0.7356 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.17% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 8.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 5.34% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
--Rose 4.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.89% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.52% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-21 1731ET