Sterling Lost 0.17% to $1.3594 -- Data Talk

10/11/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3594 dollars per British pound (0.7356 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.34% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 4.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1731ET

HOT NEWS