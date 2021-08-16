Log in
Sterling Lost 0.17% to $1.3842 -- Data Talk

08/16/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3842 dollars per British pound (0.7224 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 6.94% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.61% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.77% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 5.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1733ET

