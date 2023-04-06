British pound/dollar: 1.2438 dollars per British pound (0.8040 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.50% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 16.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 5.18% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 16.37% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.81% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-06-23 1736ET