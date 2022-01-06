Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.3531 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3531 dollars per British pound (0.7390 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.80% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.47% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

