Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.3531 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3531 dollars per British pound (0.7390 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.80% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.47% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.62% 0.52914 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.35331 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.43% 0.580713 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.78565 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.8346 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.1294 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.00% 0.009935 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013444 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.6738 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.15% 0.738989 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
