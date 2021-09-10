Sterling Lost 0.18% to $1.3833 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3833 dollars per British pound (0.7229 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past nine weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.67% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.70% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 8.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

