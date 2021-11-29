Sterling Lost 0.19% to $1.3314 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3314 dollars per British pound (0.7511 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Off 10.49% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Off 6.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.66% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 0.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.75% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1735ET