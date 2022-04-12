Log in
Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3002 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3002 dollars per British pound (0.7691 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 12.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.01% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.89% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.73% 0.57344 Delayed Quote.6.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.2999 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.20% 0.608739 Delayed Quote.4.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7908 Delayed Quote.0.48%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.8326 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.08242 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.11% 0.010114 Delayed Quote.1.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.013148 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.68555 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.18% 0.769284 Delayed Quote.3.82%
