Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3002 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3002 dollars per British pound (0.7691 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 12.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 14, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.01% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.89% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1747ET