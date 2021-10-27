Log in
Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3740 dollars per British pound (0.7278 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.62% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 3.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1734ET

