Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3740 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3740 dollars per British pound (0.7278 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 7.62% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
--Off 3.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 5.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.97% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.55% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-27-21 1734ET