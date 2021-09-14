Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3810 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3810 dollars per British pound (0.7241 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 7.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunication Services Shares Fall as Comcast Warns of Slower Growth -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pDollar Lost 0.28% to 109.69 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3810 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.07% to $1.1804 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.06% to 87.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pYum China warns quarterly profit to take over 50% hit due to Delta variant
RE
05:29pTechnology Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancial Shares Sink Amid Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:23pEquity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS