Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3810 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3810 dollars per British pound (0.7241 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 7.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.84% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.52% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.14% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

