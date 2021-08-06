Sterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3873 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3873 dollars per British pound (0.7208 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, July 16, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 6.73% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Off 2.39% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.01% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 6.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1734ET