British pound/dollar: 1.2159 dollars per British pound (0.8224 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 18.25% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.32% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 13.76% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.76% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-14-23 1737ET