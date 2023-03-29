British pound/dollar: 1.2316 dollars per British pound (0.8120 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.21% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 17.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 6.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3143 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Up 15.23% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 6.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.80% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-29-23 1738ET