Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.1279 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1279 dollars per British pound (0.8866 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 24.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.62% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.33% 0.55929 Delayed Quote.5.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.47% 1.1285 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.07% 0.646663 Delayed Quote.10.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.729 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.63% 0.875 Delayed Quote.3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 0.98762 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.13% 0.010718 Delayed Quote.8.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.23% 0.5691 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.53% 0.886415 Delayed Quote.19.77%
HOT NEWS