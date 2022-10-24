Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.1279 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1279 dollars per British pound (0.8866 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 24.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.62% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

