Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.1279 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1279 dollars per British pound (0.8866 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 24.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of 1.3793 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 18.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.99% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.62% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1737ET