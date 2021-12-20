Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.3207 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3207 dollars per British pound (0.7572 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.87% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
--Off 11.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.02% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 1.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.71% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.35% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
