Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.3207 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3207 dollars per British pound (0.7572 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.87% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 11.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.02% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1735ET