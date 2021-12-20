Log in
Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.3207 -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3207 dollars per British pound (0.7572 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.87% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Off 11.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 7.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.02% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.01% 0.53788 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.3209 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.16% 0.585103 Delayed Quote.1.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.36% 0.7721 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.47% 0.85369 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.12776 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.51% 0.009986 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013189 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.67099 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.17% 0.757237 Delayed Quote.3.26%
