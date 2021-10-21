Sterling Lost 0.22% to $1.3794 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3794 dollars per British pound (0.7250 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 7.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 2.95% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 6.77% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 5.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.37% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.94% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-21-21 1732ET