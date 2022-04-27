Sterling Lost 0.23% to $1.2544 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2544 dollars per British pound (0.7972 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight sessions

--Down 4.00% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 14 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 15.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 7, 2020

--Off 11.74% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 10.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1740ET