Sterling Lost 0.23% to $1.3646 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3646 dollars per British pound (0.7328 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 8.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.34% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.87% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-17-22 1747ET