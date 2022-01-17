Log in
Sterling Lost 0.23% to $1.3646 -- Data Talk

01/17/2022 | 05:48pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3646 dollars per British pound (0.7328 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 8.26% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.34% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.87% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.52802 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.3642 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.42% 0.585645 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.79865 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.8359 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.14055 Delayed Quote.0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.06% 0.00987 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.013467 Delayed Quote.0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.6791 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.22% 0.733036 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
