Sterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.25% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
--Down 2.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is unchanged vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-22 1738ET