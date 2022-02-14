Log in
Sterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

02/14/2022 | 05:39pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 2.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is unchanged vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.52671 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.35312 Delayed Quote.0.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.24% 0.580646 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7852 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.83517 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.13036 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.07% 0.00977 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.013217 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.66145 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.27% 0.73894 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
