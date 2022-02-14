Sterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3528 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3528 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 2.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is unchanged vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

