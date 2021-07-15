Sterling Lost 0.25% to $1.3828 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3828 dollars per British pound (0.7232 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.03% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.71% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.15% from its 52-week low of 1.2554 hit Thursday, July 16, 2020

--Rose 10.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.19% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-21 1734ET