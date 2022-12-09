Sterling Lost 0.26% to $1.2262 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2262 dollars per British pound (0.8155 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.09% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 17.56% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

