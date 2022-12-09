Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.26% to $1.2262 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 10:43pm GMT
British pound/dollar: 1.2262 dollars per British pound (0.8155 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.09% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 17.56% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.02% 0.5537 Delayed Quote.2.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.55% 0.597786 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.39% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.45% 0.85887 Delayed Quote.2.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.053 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.40% 0.009892 Delayed Quote.0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.64089 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.21% 0.815701 Delayed Quote.10.81%
