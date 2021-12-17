Log in
Sterling Lost 0.26% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3236 dollars per British pound (0.7555 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 11.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.11% 0.5375 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.3242 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.28% 0.58572 Delayed Quote.2.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.91% 0.7751 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.24% 0.84864 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.84% 1.12382 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.88% 0.009935 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.013162 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.82% 0.6737 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.60% 0.755173 Delayed Quote.3.10%
