Sterling Lost 0.26% to $1.3236 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3236 dollars per British pound (0.7555 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 0.26% vs. the dollar
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.65% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 11.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 6.87% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 2.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.49% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.14% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
12-17-21 1735ET