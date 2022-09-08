Log in
Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1504 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1504 dollars per British pound (0.8693 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 22.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Off 16.89% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Down 16.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.01% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.96% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.06% 0.58647 Delayed Quote.8.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.1505 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.43% 0.663927 Delayed Quote.12.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.76384 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.17% 0.86918 Delayed Quote.2.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.00031 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.17% 0.010911 Delayed Quote.9.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012548 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.60579 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.10% 0.869029 Delayed Quote.17.55%
