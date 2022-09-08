Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1504 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1504 dollars per British pound (0.8693 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 22.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Off 16.89% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Down 16.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.01% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.96% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-08-22 1735ET