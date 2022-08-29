Log in
Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1707 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1707 dollars per British pound (0.8542 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Off 21.29% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 15.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 14.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.46% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.25% 0.5891 Delayed Quote.9.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.17052 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.31% 0.656935 Delayed Quote.11.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.7683 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.46% 0.85395 Delayed Quote.0.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.62% 0.99973 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.08% 0.010686 Delayed Quote.7.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012507 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.75% 0.61522 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.11% 0.854365 Delayed Quote.15.24%
