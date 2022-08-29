Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1707 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1707 dollars per British pound (0.8542 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Off 21.29% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 15.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 14.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 13.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

