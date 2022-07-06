Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1926 dollars per British pound (0.8385 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 19.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 13.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.84% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1738ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pSimon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
RE
05:47pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:45pU.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations
RE
05:43pArgentina's bond prices touch record lows
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 99.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.79% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.06% to 135.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pRichmond, Virginia police say they prevented a planned mass shooting
RE
05:36pBitcoin Lost 0.31% to $20394.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's EDF to be fully nationalised -prime minister
2All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
3Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
4Transcript : PTC India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2022
5ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser

HOT NEWS