Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1926 dollars per British pound (0.8385 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.46% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 19.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Off 14.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Down 13.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.84% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1738ET