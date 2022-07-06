Sterling Lost 0.27% to $1.1926 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1926 dollars per British pound (0.8385 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.27% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.46% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Down eight of the past 11 sessions
--Off 19.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020
--Off 14.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Down 13.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.84% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-06-22 1738ET