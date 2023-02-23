Sterling Lost 0.28% to $1.2013 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2013 dollars per British pound (0.8324 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.81% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 19.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of 1.3416 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.47% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
