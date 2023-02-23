Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.28% to $1.2013 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2013 dollars per British pound (0.8324 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 19.23% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of 1.3416 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.70% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET

