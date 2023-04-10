British pound/dollar: 1.2384 dollars per British pound (0.8075 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions
--Off 16.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Off 5.59% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 15.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.41% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.36% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-10-23 1735ET