British pound/dollar: 1.2384 dollars per British pound (0.8075 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 16.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 5.59% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 15.87% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-10-23 1735ET