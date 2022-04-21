Sterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3029 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3029 dollars per British pound (0.7675 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Off 12.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.33% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.24% from its 52-week low of 1.2998 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Down 5.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.69% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1741ET