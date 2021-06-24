Sterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3922 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3922 dollars per British pound (0.7183 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 6.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.20% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 12.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

