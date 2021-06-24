Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 0.29% to $1.3922 -- Data Talk

06/24/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3922 dollars per British pound (0.7183 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 6.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.05% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 13.20% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 12.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pFedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook
RE
05:50pU.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week
RE
05:49pBlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:42pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Rotate Out Of Defensive Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up After Infrastructure Compromise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:37pBrazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37pBrazil's national monetary council keeps 2022 and 2023 inflation targets at 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse

HOT NEWS