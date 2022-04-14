Sterling Lost 0.30% to $1.3078 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3078 dollars per British pound (0.7646 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 12.07% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1741ET