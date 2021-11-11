Sterling Lost 0.30% to $1.3368 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3368 dollars per British pound (0.7481 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.45% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 10.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Off 5.95% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.89% from its 52-week low of 1.312 hit Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Rose 1.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.35% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1735ET