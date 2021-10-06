Sterling Lost 0.30% to $1.3586 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3586 dollars per British pound (0.7361 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.30% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 8.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.41% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.28% from its 52-week low of 1.2905 hit Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

--Rose 5.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1735ET