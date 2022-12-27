Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2031 dollars per British pound (0.8312 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 19.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 12.21% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.57% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.07% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.26% 0.559 Delayed Quote.3.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.43% 1.2028 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.72% 0.614904 Delayed Quote.4.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73946 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.43% 0.8843 Delayed Quote.4.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.06387 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.02% 0.010035 Delayed Quote.1.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.62737 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.45% 0.831393 Delayed Quote.12.14%
Latest news "Economy"
05:42pDogecoin Lost 1.81% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Lost 0.53% to $1210.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.73% to $16698.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 97.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.46% to 133.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChaos at baggage claim as travelers track lost luggage
RE
05:30pU.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud
RE
05:27pUtilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
5China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS