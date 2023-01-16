Sterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2196 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2196 dollars per British pound (0.8199 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 18.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 10.63% from its 52-week high of 1.3646 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 14.11% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.81% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.81% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-16-23 1748ET