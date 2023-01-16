Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2196 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2196 dollars per British pound (0.8199 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 18.00% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.63% from its 52-week high of 1.3646 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 14.11% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.63% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.81% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.56911 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.21958 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.17% 0.611681 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7455 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.8872 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.08223 Delayed Quote.1.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.16% 0.010049 Delayed Quote.0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.1.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.63795 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.22% 0.819928 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Latest news "Economy"
05:49pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.25% to 95.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pEuro Lost 0.11% to $1.0821 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pSterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2196 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pDollar Gains 0.56% to 128.57 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDogecoin Lost 1.92% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEthereum Gained 1.74% to $1579.41 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBitcoin Gained 1.11% to $21128.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pRio Tinto sees increased volatility as China reopens
RE
05:11pBTS's Jimin is Dior's new global brand ambassador
RE
04:57pAustralia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is happening in Japan's bond market?
2Marketmind: Let it go
3Tesla under fire in Germany over union concerns on working hours, contr..
4Bavarian Nordic Reports Better Than Expected Preliminary Financial Resu..
5Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

HOT NEWS