British pound/dollar: 1.2376 dollars per British pound (0.8080 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.18% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 16.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023
--Off 5.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3067 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Up 15.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.34% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-17-23 1738ET