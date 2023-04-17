British pound/dollar: 1.2376 dollars per British pound (0.8080 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 16.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 5.29% from its 52-week high of 1.3067 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.34% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1738ET