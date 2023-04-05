British pound/dollar: 1.2461 dollars per British pound (0.8025 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 16.22% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 5.00% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 16.59% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.00% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
