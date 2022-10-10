Sterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1057 dollars per British pound (0.9044 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.64% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 25.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 20.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 3.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 18.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1739ET