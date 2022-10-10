Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1057 dollars per British pound (0.9044 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.64% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Off 25.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 20.02% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 3.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 18.27% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.79% 0.56935 Delayed Quote.7.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.10563 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.17% 0.65672 Delayed Quote.12.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.7254 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.87743 Delayed Quote.4.52%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 0.9704 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.84% 0.010979 Delayed Quote.9.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.52% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.75% 0.55647 Delayed Quote.-18.02%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.12% 0.904323 Delayed Quote.22.01%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 104.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.28% to 145.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUK's Truss to tell G7: stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 2.76% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.20% to $19242.91 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pSenior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with "soft landing" and no rec..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
4Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Notice of extraordinary general meeting
5Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..

HOT NEWS