Sterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2018 dollars per British pound (0.8321 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.32% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.86% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Off 19.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 11.73% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 12.44% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 11.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.66% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
