Sterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2018 dollars per British pound (0.8321 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.86% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Off 19.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 11.73% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.44% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.22% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.66% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-06-23 1740ET