Sterling Lost 0.32% to $1.3072 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3072 dollars per British pound (0.7650 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 12.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 8.03% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.55% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1741ET