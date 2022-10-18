Sterling Lost 0.33% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per British pound (0.8832 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 0.33% vs. the dollar
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 23.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 5.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 17.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.38% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
