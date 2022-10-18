Advanced search
Sterling Lost 0.33% to $1.1322 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1322 dollars per British pound (0.8832 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 23.88% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 18.10% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 5.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.38% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.31% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1737ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.38% 0.55659 Delayed Quote.3.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.132 Delayed Quote.-16.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.10% 0.642959 Delayed Quote.9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.72762 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.44% 0.8707 Delayed Quote.3.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.986 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.15% 0.010734 Delayed Quote.9.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012153 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.52% 0.56859 Delayed Quote.-18.44%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.27% 0.88333 Delayed Quote.20.33%
HOT NEWS