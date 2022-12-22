Sterling Lost 0.33% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2045 dollars per British pound (0.8302 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.15% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 19.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 12.11% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.96% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

