Sterling Lost 0.33% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:45pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2045 dollars per British pound (0.8302 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.15% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 19.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 12.11% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.96% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.48% 0.55285 Delayed Quote.2.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.20358 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.09% 0.608787 Delayed Quote.3.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.88041 Delayed Quote.3.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05989 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.39% 0.010024 Delayed Quote.0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012067 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.66% 0.6245 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.32% 0.830841 Delayed Quote.11.01%
